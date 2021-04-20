Protect the Freedom to Pray in Scotland

Petition to: Nicola Sturgeon - First Minister and Councillor Kelly Parry - COSLA Spokesperson for Community Wellbeing

 

Protect the Freedom to Pray in Scotland

By SPUC · United Kingdom · 04/20/2021

Peaceful prayer is under threat in Scotland. Radical politicians want to ban public prayer & offers of help to women at Scottish abortion facilities.

Peaceful pro-life vigils are a lifeline to vulnerable women considering abortion. In Scotland, women from the most deprived communities have abortion rates twice as high as women from wealthy areas. In areas of high deprivation Scottish women feel forced into abortion by circumstance. Peaceful pro-life vigils offer women different choices, through witness and sign posting to practical support.

But radical Scottish politicians want to take this away. Instead of help for vulnerable women they want new laws to criminalise Christians who offer alternatives to abortion. Offers of support and even prayer will become illegal and punishable under Scots law.

There are many complex reasons women consider abortion. It could be a partner or family member is pressurising them into a decision; or they feel as though they need to choose between their child and their studies; or their financial situation makes them feel as though they have no other option. Instead of truly meeting the material and emotional needs of these women, abortion is presented as the only sensible solution. Many women report feeling as though they had ‘no choice’ but to have an abortion.

Pro-life vigils present an alternative in a peaceful and loving way. According to Police Scotland, there have been no incidents of intimidation or harassment connected to any pro-life vigil in Scotland. The campaign to criminalise these vigils is not founded in fact, but instead out of the desire to silence the pro-life position.

Sign this petition today to tell local councils and the Scottish Government that it is wrong to deny people’s freedom to pray.

We the undersigned strongly oppose the introduction of ‘buffer zones’ around facilities in which abortions take place in Scotland. We understand that, according to Police Scotland, there have been no incidents of intimidation or harassment connected to any of these vigils. We call on the local and national government to uphold the freedom to pray of peaceful, pro-life people – a fundamental right, enshrined in law.

